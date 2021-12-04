Amid the ongoing hatred and protests against the actor Kangana Ranaut on social media, the actor decided to visit Krishna Janbhumi in Mathura for the first time. The actor who has often shown her spiritual side, recently shared her excitement to visit Mathura. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a bunch of jubilant pictures as she heads to Mathura for Krishna Janam bhumi darshan.

The actor who holds a strong belief in the supreme power, looked ethereal in a green outfit as she drove from Delhi to Mathura for the darshan. The Manikarnika actor in her Instagram stories revealed that she is quite excited to visit Mathura as it will be her first time. For the divine visit, Kangana can be seen wearing a green floor-length velvet cape with a matching suit beneath by designer Anju Modi. Kangana even thanked her dear friend Anju Modi for coming to her rescue and providing her with the outfit at very short notice.

Kangana Ranaut heads to Mathura for Krishna Janam bhumi Darshan

While sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Beautiful day driving from Delhi to Mathura …. For Krishna janmbhumi darshan… what a fortunate day.” The trip of the actor comes after the actor’s car was 'surrounded by a mob' in Punjab's Kiratpur on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a video in which her white car can be seen surrounded by a large mob, shouting slogans against her. Police personnel can also be seen, trying to manage the crowd in the said video. "In spite of police deployment, my car is surrounded and not being allowed to move. Am I some politician, do I run a party? What is the behaviour? Unbelievable", said Kangana Ranaut in her first statement.

The incident comes after the actor claimed that she has been receiving death threats, and had even filed an FIR. The actor, who has been constantly critical and sometimes incendiary against the farmers' movement, posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram. The actor alleged that she has been "constantly receiving" threats from "disruptive forces" over her recent posts. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor who has donned the hat of the producer is set for her debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. Apart from this, she is looking forward to Dhaakad and Tejas' releases.

IMAGE: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut