Kangana Ranaut Looks Sincere In Candid Pics From 'Tejas' Sets, Undergoes Hardcore Training

Actress Kangana Ranaut has kick-started shooting in Mumbai for her next film Tejas where she will be seen portraying the role of air force pilot. Piquing the curiosity of the fans, Tejas' production house RSVP, took to Twitter and shared some BTS stills from the shoot that gave an account of the hard work and sincerity with which Kangana and director Sarvesh Mewara are working together on the project.

Kangana Ranaut shows a glimpse of training session

The in-between shots showed Kangana dressed in a traditional pink suit as she understands the script from the director. The other shots showed the team including Kangana, Varun Mitra, and Sarvesh having a great time on the sets. RSVP captioned the post and wrote, “In between shots, we captured a candid glimpse of our team! #Tejas.” There is no stopping to Kangana's sheer dedication to ace any role. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video while flaunting her strict training sessions where she can be seen working on her strength to fit into the uniform of an airforce pilot. In the video, she can be seen climbing the net wall on the sets without any harness while preparing for her role. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind."

Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @nonabains pic.twitter.com/fBH6c9b2TU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Earlier, Sarvesh had taken to Instagram and shared a picture from the first day of the shoot. In the picture, the filmmaker was seen explaining a scene to the lead actress. “With the One and Only @kanganaranaut 😎. Day 1 Tejas,” (sic) he captioned the post. Tejas will showcase Kangana as a fighter pilot. She will be essaying the role of a Sikh officer, Tejas Gill. A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited. “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love have a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” she tweeted while sharing the batch from her uniform. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, apart from Tejas, the actress will also be seen in Thalaivi where she will be portraying the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The film will hit the screens on April 23. The Gangster actress will also be seen in an action avatar in the forthcoming film Dhaakad.

