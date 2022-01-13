Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared some adorable pictures from her childhood and from her school days with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The Bollywood actor took to social media and took a trip down memory lane as she participated in Throwback Thursday. One of the images she included in her story was that of her from the ninth standard.

Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Thursday childhood pictures

Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a couple of pictures of herself and her sister Rangoli Chandel from their childhood. She uploaded two pictures of Rangoli, one in which she was seen in a purple and white traditional outfit, and another one featuring the duo's father too. Kangana wrote, "@rangoli_r_chandel and papa... Rangs see what I found." The actor also included an image of herself in school alongside another toddler and wrote," That's me and my best friend Nancy from class 2nd." Another picture featured the Bollywood star from the year 2000.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Thursday pics here

This is not the first time Kangana has featured her family pictures on her Instagram account and extended her gratitude to them after her recent Padma Shri win. She shared some heartwarming pictures of herself with her parents as she wrote, "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices… After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way"

Rangoli also congratulated her sister on social media and expressed how proud she was of her. She also mentioned she felt 'lucky' to call Kangana her sister as she wrote, "Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you."

On the work front, the actor has now donned a producer's cap as she recently announced her upcoming project titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and the actor turned producer often shares glimpses into the behind the scenes of the film. She will also soon be seen in Tejas, whose shooting she recently wrapped up. The film will be released on October 5, 2022, and fans wait eagerly to see Kangana step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill.

Image: Instagram/@rangoli_r_chandel