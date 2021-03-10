Kangana Ranaut Makes 2024 Election Prediction, Says, 'Modi Will Rejoin As PM'

Joining the Twitter trend '#India_With_PM_Modi', Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday praised Narendra Modi and predicted that the country will see him as a Prime Minister again in 2024. "Looking at the current situation in the country it can be said that BJP is not a political party any more it is a CULT and Narendra Modi is not just a leader anymore he is a RAGE," Kangana wrote.

"At the cost of getting suspended I say in 2024 Modi will rejoin as PM #India_With_PM_Modi," she added. Kangana's tweet comes after Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on March 9 said that the world economy is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic crisis faster than expected because of the vaccines and US’ stimulus efforts. READ | PM Modi, HM Shah and other political leaders express greetings on 52nd CISF Raising Day

According to AP, the OECD raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5 per cent for 2021 and four per cent next year. India's forecast for 2021 is a stupendous 12.6% as per the OECD, by far the highest among major economies.

He does not need us we need him, Akhand Bharat needs him,what he needs is probably a little break from all the hostility/negativity he receives on our behalf,he will be pleased to get that break but we need to make sure we get him again as our Prime Minister #India_With_PM_Modi https://t.co/EV3eDtIJ4M — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

Two more terms and he will establish Bharat again as a great civilisation then he is free to do what he likes with his time,until then we need every minute every breath of Modi ji for dream Akhand Bharat, I am sure if all request he will consider this request #India_With_PM_Modi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Delhi to shoot for her next film Tejas.