Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Makes 2024 Election Prediction, Says, 'Modi Will Rejoin As PM'

"Two more terms and he will establish Bharat again as a great civilization," Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter as she praised PM Narendra Modi. Read here —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut

Joining the Twitter trend '#India_With_PM_Modi', Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday praised Narendra Modi and predicted that the country will see him as a Prime Minister again in 2024. "Looking at the current situation in the country it can be said that BJP is not a political party any more it is a CULT and Narendra Modi is not just a leader anymore he is a RAGE," Kangana wrote.

READ | Kangana in Delhi for 'Tejas' to Janhvi Kapoor getting upset: Catch upon Bollywood news

"At the cost of getting suspended I say in 2024 Modi will rejoin as PM #India_With_PM_Modi," she added. Kangana's tweet comes after Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on March 9 said that the world economy is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic crisis faster than expected because of the vaccines and US’ stimulus efforts.

READ | PM Modi, HM Shah and other political leaders express greetings on 52nd CISF Raising Day

According to AP, the OECD raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5 per cent for 2021 and four per cent next year. India's forecast for 2021 is a stupendous 12.6% as per the OECD, by far the highest among major economies.

READ | Tahir Raj Bhasin expects to tackle genres with 'Bulbul Tarang' & 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Delhi to shoot for her next film Tejas. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT