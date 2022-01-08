Kangana Ranaut Makes Airport Her Runway As She Walks Gracefully In A Blue Saree; Watch

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her ace acting skills but also for her style, with which she has been winning hearts for years. The actor looks surreal in every outfit she picks and makes sure to spread her charm wherever she goes. She recently turned heads at the airport as she was spotted wearing a gorgeous saree.

Kangana Ranaut has surely made the airport her runway as the actor is never seen going out of style, even while boarding a flight. She was recently papped at the airport in a blue saree which made her look jaw-droppingly gorgeous. The actor's saree had a fine golden coloured border. She paired her saree with transparent heels and accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and earrings. The Thalaivii star carried a beige handbag and also wore a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before going inside the airport, the actor waved at the paps.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut rocked her airport look. She was last snapped at the airport on December 31, before boarding a flight. The video was shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani. The actor arrived in a peach coloured saree, which she paired with an orange puff-sleeved blouse. She did not wear any makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. The Dhaakad star completed her look with a pearl necklace and a brown coloured handbag.

Kangana Ranaut's New Year celebration

Kangana Ranaut welcomed the new year on an auspicious note and with the blessings of the almighty. She visited the Rahu Ketu temple near Tirupati Balaji and performed some rituals. She also offered some grass to a cow. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters….Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki ."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the much-lauded film Thalaivii. Currently, she is enjoying the making of her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor also has Dhaakad, Sita, and Tejas in her kitty.

