After a grand entry in Bollywood with films like Gangster, Fashion and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai at the start of her career, Kangana Ranaut faced a lull in her career where many of her films did not live up to the expectations at the box office. The actor bounced back in style with the grand success of Queen, not only commercially, but also critically. The film, apart from minting money at the ticket windows and showcasing a massive transformation after a slow start at the box office, fetched her the second National Award of her career.

The film completed eight years on Monday, and there were memories related to the film that surfaced on social media. While fans went gaga over the Tanu Weds Manu star's performance, some recalled the songs, scenes and other highlights related to the movie.

Kangana too penned a note for the film, recalling the contribution of the film in her success and the term 'Queen' that has since gone and stuck with her. Her memory also included a fun-filled moment involving former Indian cricket captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and other Team India cricketers.

Kangana Ranaut marks 8 years of Queen

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to write that it was this day eight years ago, where the film Queen released and 'changed' her life forever. The 34-year-old added that she performed many 'iconic roles' like Datto from Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika and Thalaivii since then. She said, however, she could never imagine that Queen established her to be 'forever remembered as queen.'

The photo she used along with her post witnessed Kangana in her attire from the film, in light blue top and jeans, and doing the step from the song London Thumakda from the movie.

Accompanying her were Dhoni, Kohli, Rahane, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former all-rounder Stuart Binny.

The picture was taken from a shoot for an advertisement for a smartphone brand, that was among the sponsors of the players' IPL teams. Interestingly, Dhoni, a legend of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, Ashwin and Rahane were in the jerseys of Rising Pune Super Giants, a team that played in IPL for only two years, when CSK had been suspended.

Kangana Ranaut in Queen

Kangana enacted the part of a simple girl who goes on a journey of self-discovery when he sets out on a solo honeymoon to Paris, after her fiance, played by Rajkummar Rao, breaks up with her a day before their wedding. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also starred Lisa Haydon and the music by Amit Trivedi too created an impact.