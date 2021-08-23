Kangana Ranaut Marks Rakhi Celebrations On 'Tejas' Sets, Shares Photos With Her Brother

Actor Kangana Ranaut who might be occupied with her professional commitments these days, recently took out time from her schedule to celebrate the joyous festival of Rakshabandhan. The actor celebrated the spirit of the festival on the sets of the upcoming film Tejas with her brother Aksht, sister-in-law Ritu and the entire family. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while giving a peep into the family celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Rakshabandhan on Tejas sets

The Manikarnika actor who looked ethereal in a Banarasi silk suit was seen tying rakhi on Akshit’s wrist in one of the pictures. In the other pictures, Kangana holds her gifts and poses happily with her bhaiya and bhabhi. The other pictures are of Rangoli Chandel tying Rakhi to Akshit. Others include a couple of family ones. While captioning the pictures, Kangana penned an adorable note that read, “Rakshabandhan celebrations at Tejas shoot….You can be the most powerful woman yet love your brother for being protective, sincere, and supportive. You might have everything and yet look forward to open Rakhi presents your Bhaiya and Bhabhi bought you from their hard-earned money…. It does not make you any less a feminist…. Rakshabandhan ki shubhkamnaen.”



Kangana recently began shooting for Tejas after successfully wrapping up her forthcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest. She shared a picture from the sets while beginning the shooting. In the picture,m she was seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara. “On to my next mission #Tejas

Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳@sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies (sic),” she wrote then while captioning the picture.



Meanwhile, apart from Dhaakad and Tejas, the actor will next be seen in the political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana also has Emergency and her home productions film Tiku Weds Sheru in her kitty. She will also be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the untitled next.



IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram