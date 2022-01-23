Kangana Ranaut Marks Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti With Powerful Quote; Read

Tributes poured in for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation marked his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovid and union ministers paid their respects to one of the greatest freedom fighters of the nation. Among the celebrities of the film industry, Kangana Ranaut honoured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The actor recalled one of his quotes to pay her respects to the iconic leader.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Kangana shared a black-and-white image of Bose from the freedom movement era. The Manikarnika star mentioned his quote, "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in thousand lives." She also used the hashtags like 'Parakram Diwas', 'Netaji Jayanti'.

Kangana is known to often share her tributes for the legendary names of the nation. A few days ago, she had penned a tribute for spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

At that time too, she had shared a quote of from his famous speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893. She highlighted his statement about feeling proud of belonging to a religion which had taught the world about tolerance and universal acceptance.

Parakram Diwas in memory of Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary is being marked by the nation as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) after the government announced it earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose in the Parliament.

The leaders also tweeted their tribute messages to him, highlighting his efforts for the nation in attaining freedom.

In honour of the milestone birth anniversary, the government has planned a hologram tribute to the freedom fighter. At 6.30 PM on Sunday, a 28-feet tall hologram of Bose will be showcased at the India Gate.

Among the other gestures in honour of Netaji Bose was the renaming of Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", the launch of a special programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and launch of a memorial postal stamp.