Kangana Ranaut Marks Three Years Of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'; See Post

It’s been three years since actor Kangana Ranaut impressed fans with her role as Rani of Jhansi in the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. On the special occasion, Kangana shared a tweet by the Directorate of Film Festivals, India in which the actor is being felicitated with the national award for the film.

Kangana Ranaut shared a post by the Directorate of Film Festivals on her Instagram handle as her highly anticipated film Manikarnika completed 3 years. The tweet read, "#3YearsOfManikarnika: The #NationalAward winning movie #Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, celebrating the glorious legacy of the fearless queen of Jhansi was released on this day in 2019. The film bagged actress #KanganaRanaut the #NationalFilmAward in #BestActress Category". In the picture, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is being awarded in the presence of Information and Technology Minister Anurag Thakur. The actor looked gorgeous in peach and golden Kanjeevaram saree. Ranaut's portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai garnered widespread critical acclaim winning her the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates 3 years of Manikarnika

Kangana shared one more video which features Prasoon Joshi singing the title song from the film. The film was released on 3700 screens in 50 countries worldwide on 25 January 2019. Manikarnika broke multiple box office records for female-centric films. The film also became the highest Indian opener in Japan. Recently, Ranaut announced how her movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, received a special screening at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii. The film was released simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi on September 10, 2021. It is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The actor is now all set to bring a unique story with Tiku Weds Sheru but as a producer. The actor is currently on the last schedule of her first production venture. While she is not only attached to the movie but is continuously working for it. Fans are eager to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starter Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut is keeping them entertained with regular updates and behind the scenes pictures. The actor currently has several films in her kitty such as Dhaakad, Tejas, and Sita: The Incarnation.

Image: Twitter/@Directorate of Film Festivals, India