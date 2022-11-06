Kangana Ranaut Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Calls It 'an Honour And Privilege'

Kangana Ranaut recently met Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while shooting for her forthcoming political drama Emergency, in the state. The actor shared pictures from their interaction, saying it was 'an honour and privilege' to get the CM's support ahead of starting their shoot across various locations in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned he was 'happy' to have met Kangana and assured the actor of all help for her production.

Kangana Ranaut meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a series of pictures with the CM and wrote, "Such a delight to meet Honourable Chief Minister Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji….He extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations across Assam …." She added, "Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks sir."

Sarma also expressed that he was 'glad' to have Kangana shoot her film in Assam, adding that he 'thanked her and assured' her of all support from his end.

Happy to have met actor, writer and film maker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today.



I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production. pic.twitter.com/piDaKOavRJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2022

Kangana's upcoming film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Kangana's first solo directorial will see her take on the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Its release date is still awaited. Apart from Emergency, Kangana will be bankrolling Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. She was last seen in Dhaakad.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)