Kangana Ranaut Meets HP CM Jai Ram Thakur; Hails His Simplicity & Love For The State

Kangana Ranaut recently met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali and shared pictures from their interaction on social media. The Bollywood star mentioned that the leader was treated to breakfast by her mother, which he really enjoyed, further hailing Thakur's 'simplicity and love' for the state.

Kangana Ranaut meets Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 11, the Emergency actor shared multiple pictures alongside the Chief Minster and others. Captioning the first image, she wrote, "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Mr Jairamthakur Ji met at home... his simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring". Take a look.

In a follow-up post, Kangana could be seen relishing some delicacies alongside her guests. She mentioned, "Mom specially made for our Chief Minister, Himachali Bhalles in breakfast which he ate and really loved." The last image she posted also mentions politician Govind Singh Thakur. Talking about him, the acro wrote, "He has been my neighbour but got the opportunity to meet him today in all these years."

Meanwhile, Kangana recently paid homage to Indian Independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Kangana, who's bringing the leader to life with her forthcoming political drama Emergency, penned a special message mentioning that the film will do complete justice to his character.

Sharing Anupam Kher's character poster as Jayaprakash Narayan, Kangana mentioned, "Remembering Lok neta Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary...Emergency will do justice to this legendary leader who has been buried in the pages of history.."

Kangana will take on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which also stars Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar. Apart from this, the actor also has Sita-The Incarnation in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)