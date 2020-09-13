Kangana Ranaut Meets Maha Governor, Informs Him About 'unjust Treatment Received' By Sena

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, along with sister and manager Rangoli Chandel amid the ongoing tiff with Shiv Sena and BMC. After her 40-minute meeting, Kangana in her brief to the media said, "I met Governor Koshyari & told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system."

She also said, "I am not a politician and have nothing to do with politics but as a common person, a citizen and as somebody who started from scratch in this city (that has given me so much)... today when I have faced such indecent behaviour, the Governor heard me like his own daughter and was empathetic about my situation. I hope I will get justice."

#WATCH I met Governor Koshyari & told him about unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/aZRohVVUhi — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

Kangana vs Shiv Sena face-off

Kangana Ranaut had asked if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ when Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai, amid her attack at Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and her statement that she won’t accept protection from the force amid her allegations of Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. This was followed by the Queen star daring anyone to stop her, and announcing that she will be returning to Mumbai (she had been in Manali since COVID-19 lockdown) on September 9.

A day before her arrival, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pasted a ‘stop work’ notice at her Bandra office, citing illegal alterations, and demolished a portion, when she was on her way. The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition of the property and slammed the BMC’s ‘malafide’ action.

Kangana had then hit out at the BMC and Shiv Sena, calling the party ‘Babur’s Army’, and addressing CM Thackeray as ‘Tu’ while warning him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ The party also sought to probe her ‘drugs links,’, which she strongly consented to be investigated for.

Meanwhile, multiple police complaints have been filed against her for her controversial tweets.

