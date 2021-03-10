Kangana Ranaut Meets Prakash Javadekar In New Delhi, Discusses Various Issues

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday met Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, in New Delhi. Kangana, who is currently shooting for Tejas in the capital city, met the Union Minister after her shoot.

"Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, landed in the national capital for her upcoming film Tejas. Re-sharing the pictures posted by a Twitter user, Kangana confirmed her arrival in Delhi. Meanwhile, Kangana also added that she will "definitely" treat her inner foodie with Delhi's street food.

Delhi oh Delhi .... â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/vPUyyRBkiz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's movies

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in sports-drama Panga. She has multiple releases in her kitty, including the biopic of late politician Jayalalithaa. In her latest tweet, Ranaut informed her fans and followers that the first half dubbing of Thalaivi is over, and only the second half is left. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Kangana announced that the film will release on April 23, 2021.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has an action-packed film Dhaakad in her kitty. She wrapped the shoot for it on February 21, 2021. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be a spy thriller. Along with Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also play pivotal characters in the upcoming film. The film is said to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.