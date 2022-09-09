Kangana Ranaut Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Calls Her 'nothing Short Of A Goddess'

On September 9, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media space and dropped pictures featuring her and the newly-appointed President of India, Droupadi Murmu. It is pertinent to know that Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India after defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin leading in all three rounds last month.

On Friday, the Manikarnika actor headed to her Instagram space and shared pictures with the President as she paid a courtesy visit to the latter. Along with this, the 35-year-old also penned a note in which she praised the 'Madam President'.

The note read, "What a delight, what an honour to meet Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji….

Her gentle voice, calm demeanour and compassionate gaze is another worldly…. Sitting on that chair/ throne she looks nothing short of a goddess/ Shakti who nurtures, heals and guides …. "

The note further read, "As Madam president appreciated me for my work I told Honourable president when she rose to the highest place a citizen can have in this nation every woman rose in her own place whenever that may be … and we are eternally grateful to her and then she gave me that glowing gaze and I am still soaking in its bliss … Jai Hind."

Kangana Ranaut attends the Central Vista Inauguration event

On Thursday, Kangana also attended the Central Vista inauguration event in New Delhi. Sharing the same, Ranaut wrote on her Instagram handle, "At the unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and redevelopment of central vista avenue."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi on September 8. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The PM also unveiled the grand granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. He took over the diyas after the unveiling of the 28-feet tall statue of Netaji.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut