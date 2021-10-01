Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM, Mamootty's Throwback Pic With Big B: B-wood Recap For Oct 1

Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Wrapping Up Moradabad Schedule Of 'Tejas'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the success of her latest political drama Thalaivii. The actor announced on October 1 that she had wrapped up the Moradabad schedule for her next film, Tejas. After that, the actress went to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence, in Lucknow, to meet him. Read More.

Mammootty Shares Throwback Pic With Amitabh Bachchan, Netizens Call Them ‘legends’

Mammootty recently took to his social media account to share a picture with Bollywood's icon, Amitabh Bachchan. After the priceless picture hit the internet, netizens were in awe of the two fantastic actors in the same frame and quickly headed to the comments section of the post to leave messages for the two. The picture Mammootty posted seemed like it was clicked at an event, as the duo is dressed smartly in formal attire. Read More.

Sonu Sood Launches 'Desh Ke Liye' Campaign To Combat Drug Addiction

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who earned a massive fan base because of his philanthropic work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown, has now launched Desh Ke Liye campaign in order to combat drug addiction. The actor revealed that the main aim of the campaign is to make India a drug-free country. Read More.

Priyanka Chopra Receives Flowers From Hubby Nick Jonas Ahead Of 'Citadel' Shoot In Spain

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently, jetted off to Spain for a shooting schedule of her upcoming series, Citadel. Ahead of the shoot, Chopra received flowers from her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the surprise. Take a look. Read More.

From 'Shiddat' To 'Chehre', Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

OTT platforms are at their boom since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. With a plethora of content, streaming platforms are filled with movies and web shows. Moreover, several Bollywood stars are moving towards making digital content for viewers. With the weekend around the corner, some latest Indian content can make a perfect watch. From Shiddat to Chehre, here is some top Indian content to watch this weekend. Read More.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@mammootty/@amitabhbachchan