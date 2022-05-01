Kangana Ranaut Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Says She Feels 'humbled & Honoured'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on Sunday to share a few glimpses of her visit with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sharing the pictures from the duo's interaction, Kangana mentioned she felt 'humbled, honoured and inspired'. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad, which will release on May 20, 2022.

Kangana Ranaut meets Yogi Adityanath

Kangana Ranaut headed to Instagram on May 1 and shared two pictures of herself and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Bollywood star mentioned she had the 'great fortune' of meeting the UP CM, especially after his 'tremendous victory' in the recent elections. This comes after the elections saw Yogi Adityanath script history as he became the first CM to be reelected after completing a full term in about 30 years in Uttar Pradesh.

Kangana mentioned she was amazed by his 'compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement' as she posed for a picture with him. She was seen in a bright pink saree and a pearl necklace around her neck as she wrote, "Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections… It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and a deep sense of involvement never cease to amaze me. I feel humbled, honoured and inspired."

See the pictures here:

Kangana Ranaut's films

The Bollywood actor is currently awaiting the release of Dhaakad, which will hit the big screens on May 20, 2022. The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and will also see Arjun Rampal on the big screen. Apart from this, Ranaut also has Tejas in the pipeline, in which she will play an Air Force pilot. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2022, and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. She will also take on the lead role in The Incarnation SITA, and fans can't wait to see her on the big screen.

