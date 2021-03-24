Kangana Ranaut Misses Home On Her Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Pictures From Her Village

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 34th birthday on March 24, 2021, away from home and suggested through a simple tweet that she has been missing the birthday traditions. She posted a series of pictures from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh where her mother is seen carrying out a traditional Pooja for the wellbeing of her child. Kangana Ranaut explained the tradition through her tweet and also expressed how much she misses being at home. Her followers have flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Kangana Ranaut misses home on her birthday

Much-loved star Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the occasion of her 34th birthday. In the nostalgic birthday tweet, the actor posted a bunch of pictures that had been sent to her from her hometown. In the first picture, her mother is seen devoting herself to a birthday pooja which is conducted every year on Kangana and Rangoli’s birthdays. She is seen sitting with a pandit while a bunch of pooja essentials have been placed on a mat. In the next picture, the pandit is seen tying the sacred thread around the wrists of a few women, who had participated in the pooja.

In the last picture, Kangana Ranaut has showcased the traditional Pahadi food which comes with a variety of curries. The plate consists of seven different delicacies which have been put together in a bunch of bowls.

In the caption for the tweet, Kangana Ranaut has mentioned that she misses her home more than anything as she is spending this birthday away. The actor has written that these pictures are from the birthday pooja which is conducted by her mother. She has also written that the photographs are from the celebrations that are happening in her native village and the Pahadi food platter is prepared by her mother every year. Have a look at the tweet from Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter here.

I miss home, mother’s birthday Pooja for our well being and of course pahadi meal that she makes every year .... some of the pictures from my native village celebrations today ... ðŸ¥°ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/ARACLxAoXO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished her a happy birthday through sweet messages. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram