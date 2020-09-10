Kangana Ranaut's Mother Thanks PM Modi For Protecting Her Daughter, Shares Her Worries

Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut addressed the media on Thursday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security detail to her daughter. She conveyed her wholehearted gratitude for the BJP Government's support in protecting her daughter as she spoke about unimaginable circumstances had Kangana not been provided with security by the Centre. Y-grade security has been extended to Kangana on Monday following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

According to sources, Kangana and her family had requested for security cover from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister who granted it to her keeping in mind that she would travel outside the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur then appealed to the Centre to provide security to Kangana when she travels outside Himachal Pradesh. The actor travelled to Mumbai along with her sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday, September 9.

However, in a shocking move by the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),a portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from her home in Manali when the incident occurred. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action, and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC. The court also instructed the BMC to file their response on Thursday.

