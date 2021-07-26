Kangana Ranaut Mourns Loss Of Her Fan Who Passed Away In Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and mourned the demise of one of her fans, Dr Deepa Sharma, who passed away due to a massive landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on July 25. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram Stories to condole the demise and called it ‘beyond tragic.’ Apart from this, the actor also issued a warning to people who are planning to visit the mountains and reminded them of the repercussions.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a fan

Sharing the news of Dr Deepa Sharma’s death in the Himachal landslide, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh, God!!!” Dr Deepa Sharma, the said fan, a day before her unfortunate demise, shared a couple of happy photos from the said location to express her joy of being at such a serene place.

Sharing an anecdote, Ranaut added, “I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tightly. Evtightlynce we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible.” Kangana offered condolences to Deepa’s loved ones. “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please,” she wrote. She also urged everyone to refrain from travelling to the mountains right now, warning them of natural disasters.

Ranaut reminded people of the repercussions and serious problems that one can face, in a lengthy note that she posted on her Instagram story. "To all people who are travelling to the mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction, we are messing with the mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive... Please refrain from visiting the Himalayas in this season... Please it’s a request,” she wrote.

She also shared a video and wrote, “Mountains aren’t just beautiful and spiritual, they can be brutal and fatal as well,” she quipped.

IMAGE: IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram/DEEPADOC/Twitter

