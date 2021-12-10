Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay HC To Quash FIR Over Comments On Farmer Protests

Kangana Ranaut has moved the Bombay High Court seeking that the First Information Report registered against her by the Mumbai Police for her comments against the Sikh community be quashed.

The case had been lodged against her on November 23 by the Khar Police in Mumbai. She had filed a petition in this regard in the High court before. The actor faced the heat for her comments referring to the farmer protests, against the now-revoked controversial farm laws by the government, as a 'Khalistani' movement.

In her post on Instagram stories, Kangana had called the protestors as 'Khalistani terrorists'. She even mentioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 'crushing' them.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Mumbai businessman Amarjeet Singh Sandhu. He was accompanied by members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the time of filing the complaint.

As per officials, she was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other Sections 505 (2), 504, 506 (II), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a petition filed through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, she had clarified that her comments were misconstrued and that her intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. She added that her comments against a banned organisation within her fundamental rights. She had sought the court to "protect her legitimate rights and liberties by quashing the FIR".

She was also summoned by the Delhi Assembly panel for her statements. Later, she also registered an FIR over alleged threats being made against her over the statements.

She later claimed that she faced protests upon reaching Punjab a few days ago. She posted a video, where her car was surrounded by people, who were raising slogans against her. She alleged that they abused her.

"I am not afraid of this type of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent army personnel, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties," she wrote then.

