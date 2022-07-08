Kangana Ranaut Moves Punjab And Haryana HC To Quash Defamation Case Filed Over Her Tweet

Actor Kangana Ranaut filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana HC on Friday, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings against her. The proceedings are based on the complaint filed in January 2021 before the Magistrate Court in Bathinda by Mahinder Kaur. This complaint is connected to a tweet by the 35-year-old during the farmers' protests, that Kaur alleged was defamatory in nature.

Ranaut has now sought to quash the proceedings initiated through her counsel Abhinav Sood. The case came up before Justice Meenakshi I Mehta on Friday. She was earlier summoned in February 2022 by the magistrate Court Bathinda.

Kangana Ranaut moves Punjab and Haryana HC to quash defamation case

The actor moved the high court to quash the defamation proceedings that were initiated by Kaur with regard to Ranaut's tweet during the farmer protests.

In the tweet in question, Ranaut had misidentified Mahinder Kaur as 'Shaheen Bagh Dadi' aka Bilkis Bano, the elderly woman who had made headlines during the anti-CAA protests. She had alleged that such protestors could be hired for protests and hence 'Dadi' had particpated in the agitation, as per a report by ANI.

It was after this tweet was uploaded online that Mahinder Kaur filed a complaint before the Magistrate Court in Bathinda. Kaur sought initiation of criminal proceedings against the National Award winner under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC for defamation.

Kaur alleged that the tweet was defamatory, as 'false imputations and remarks' were made against her. Because of the “false and scandalous” tweet, the complainant was suffering from grave mental tension, agony, harassment, humiliation, loss of reputation and defamation in the eyes of her family members, relatives, neighbours, co-villagers and general public at large, as per the complaint.

(With input from ANI/PTI)