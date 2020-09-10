Kangana Ranaut Quiz: Can You Guess These Movies Based On Their Plot Lines?

Deemed as the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is hands down one of the finest female actors who has proven her mettle as a performer time and again. After marking her debut in the Hindi film industry with Anurag Basu's Gangster in 2006, Kangana's career catapulted as an actor after she starred alongside Priyanka Chopra in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. Ever since then, the 33-year-old has given cinephiles several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu 2 to name a few.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is one of the few female-centric Bollywood films to enter the 100-Crore club along with receiving a thumbs up from the critics as well as the audience. As the National-Award winning actors has appeared in numerous Bollywood films since her debut in 2006, here's taking a look back at her illustrious journey in Bollywood, but in a rather quiz way. Take up this Kangana Ranaut's movies quiz to prove that you're an ardent fan of the actor.

Can you guess these Kangana Ranaut movies based on their lead stories?

1) An alcoholic barmaid's life turns topsy-turvy when her former gangster boyfriend re-enters her life. Thus, she is forced to relive her past traumas and choose between her former lover and a singer whom she finds comfort in. Can you guess this Kangana Ranaut film?

Woh Lamhe...

Gangster

Life in a... Metro

Kites

2) A schizophrenic actor, Sana, makes multiple attempts to kill herself. However, Aditya, a filmmaker, tries to do everything in his capacity to save her from self-destruction. Can you guess this Kangana Ranaut film?

Life in a... Metro

Fashion

Wo Lamhe...

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

3) An aspiring model from Chandigarh shifts to Mumbai to become a supermodel. However, just like her senior, she too gets succumbed to the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry but somehow manages to make her way to the top again. Can you guess the film?

Tezz

Fashion

Knock Out

Game

4) An NRI doctor comes to India in pursuit of a suitable bride and ends up falling in love with a girl from Kanpur. The film showcases the story of two highly-opposite individuals who eventually end up falling in love with each other. Can you guess this Kangana Ranaut film?

Kites

Katti Batti

Tanu Weds Manu

Queen

5) The superhero must defeat human-animal mutants to protect the world from the evil genius Kaal and his vile army lead by Kaya, a chameleon mutant. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Krrish 3

Knock Out

Game

Ready

6) A devasted girl who decided to go on her honeymoon to Paris alone after her fiancé parts ways with her right before their wedding. However, on her trip alone she rediscovers herself after being pulled out of her comfort zone. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Tanu Weds Manu 2

Queen

Katti Batti

Ungli

7) A politician falls in love with an aspiring Bollywood star. However, her lover gets abducted by her enemies and she decided to take it upon herself to save him. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Ungli

Panga

Revolver Rani

Tezz

8) The warrior wife of the king of Jhansi refuses to comply with the East India Company as they try to annex their kingdom. Thus, she rebels against Britishers for the freedom of her kingdom. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Panga

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Queen

Revolver Rani

9) A landlord is left curious after observing the perfect life of a young married couple, who are her new tenants. However, a murder of the wife takes place in her house she suspects the husband to be the murderer. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Judgemental Hai Kya

Ungli

Shootout at Wadala

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

10) Inspired by the life of a National level female Kabbadi player, the film follows the triumphs and struggles of her life. It showcases how she overcomes the stereotypes and strikes a balance between Kabaddi and having a family. Can you this Kangana Ranaut film?

Queen

Panga

Judgemental Hai Kya

Simran

Answers:

Gangster Wo Lamhe... Fashion Queen Krrish 3 Queen Revolver Rani Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Judgemental Hai Kya Panga

