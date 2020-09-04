Kangana Ranaut Must Face Sedition Charges, Demands Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik; NCW Steps In

On Friday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for threatening actor Kangana Ranaut. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, she said that no one can stop any Indian from entering Maharashtra. According to her, people like Sarnaik were dangerous to women and society as a whole. Ranaut had sparked off a controversy on Thursday by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. The Manikarnika actor has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma remarked, "I am writing to the DGP of Maharashtra to arrest this person-MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Because he has no right to say these words. Nobody owns the state. The state is a part of India. Every Indian can go in Maharashtra. Persons like Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested because they are dangerous to society, there are dangerous for women. That’s why NCW has taken the suo moto on that."

Sena MLA threatens Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in the day, Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai. Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her.

"Film actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted yesterday that it has become difficult to live in Mumbai because Mumbai has become like PoK and she does not believe in Mumbai Police. First, I want to stress that Mumbai is our mother. Mumbai has been named after Mumba Devi. You have become a star in Mumbai. Many industrialists and film stars have gained in Mumbai. If you attack Mumbai in such a situation, then you do not have the moral right to live in this city anymore. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut explained this to you very politely. If you come to Mumbai in the future and our women's wing does something, then we will not find it wrong to take responsibility. I demand that sedition charges should be slapped against her and that she should be arrested," Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had said.

