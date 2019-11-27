At The Republic Summit, Kangana Ranaut: Was Labelled The Quintessential Neurotic Of B-town

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended the second edition of the Republic TV Summit and in a conversation with Roshan Abbas said that she was labeled as a quintessential neurotic actress of the industry. She spoke about her previous films namely, Gangster, Life in a Metro and Fashion wherein she portrayed drug addicts. 'Was termed as the quintessential neurotic of Bollywood", said the actress. Then speaking about her later films such as Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen, she claimed that it was her 'breakthrough', and that was when her career actually began.

She also spoke about her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts.

#QueenOfBollywood | This has been an incredible journey, I have been many things. With the characters I played, I was labelled as a quintessential neurotic actress: Kangana Ranaut at the #RepublicSummit.

Tune in to watch it here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/3ywz9FbUmZ — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'. The keynote speaker of the event was PM Narendra Modi.

What's next for the actress?

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studious. The film also features Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her struggle, triumph, and overcoming of stereotypes. The movie also portrays how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. Panga is scheduled to release next year.

