Kangana Ranaut Narrates Her Journey Of 'fighting COVID' In A Video, Says 'hope It Helps'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently tested COVID-19 negative took to Instagram and recorded a video while explaining ways she fought with the virus and emerged as a warrior. The actress in the video explained the fact that earlier she decided not to share her journey of recovery after she faced strong backlash for trivialising COVID-19 by calling it a ‘small-time flu.’ Yet, she shared that her sister motivated her to share her recovery journey so that at least a handful can benefit and it can help in their healing process.

Kangana Ranaut shares her journey to recovery from COVID-19

The video begins with Kangana explaining how she worked rigorously to improve her health parameters that were dripping down post her COVID-19 diagnosis. Sharing her recuperating journey and motivating others to follow, the actress requested her fans to refrain from any kind of fear. She gave examples of people who are feared with the thought of getting contracted by the virus which indirectly affects their entire system. “You don’t have to be scared of anything because of you fear anything then your enemy tends to get magnified in your brain. If there are some problems then are solutions as well. Try to identify the problem whether it's external or internal. Since the virus has hijacked your body then you should be happy for the fact that others are not a threat to you and it's you only who needs to isolate yourself to prevent the disease from spreading,” said Kangana while trying to calm down people who are panicked by the virus.

Further, she asked people to divide their approach towards things into three categories like physical, mental, and emotional, and work on them to improve health. “try to genuinely identify the problems that you are going through like sore throat, headache and treat that part accordingly.” Kangana revealed that she had a pain in her throat and fogginess on her mind which she treated easily with home remedies like ‘kadha’, steam, gargle with betadine more which helped a lot in the journey to recovery.

Kangana also advised people to do yoga, meditation, stretching, minimal exercises that will help them overcome any kind of stress, anxieties that one tends to obtain during the infection. She revealed that she used to chant a mantra, listen to Hanuman Chalisa and hear other spiritual talks to keep her mind engaged, free from negativity and hate. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Fighting Covid. I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps.” Earlier, today, she took to her Instagram stories and shared her health update, and informed that she has been tested COVID-19 negative. She also confessed that she wants to share a lot of things about ways she beat the virus and emerged a warrior, but she does not want to offend ‘COVID fan clubs.’ The actress further wrote that there are people who get offended if the virus is disrespected.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/ Instagram/ PIXABAY

