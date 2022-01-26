Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Shoot All Night During Last Schedule Of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading Bollywood stars who is not only known for her ace acting skills but also for putting her entire heart into her projects. The actor, who was last seen in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii, is now all set to bring a unique story with Tiku Weds Sheru, but as a producer. The actor is currently on the last schedule of her first production venture. While she is not only attached to the movie but is continuously working for it, she recently pulled an allnighter with the film's cast and crew for its shoot.

While her fans are eager to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starter Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut is keeping them entertained with regular updates and behind the scenes pictures. She also shared a photo with Nawazuddin Siddiqui from their night schedule. In the picture, the Queen star and Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be seen involved in a serious conversation. Kangana, whose style is always on point, looked beautiful in a white coloured Kurta and a green shawl. She accessories her look with a pair of pearl earrings tied her hair in a ponytail and kept herself safe with a face mask amid the COVID-19 scare.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be seen in his avatar as he wore a grey shirt. His hair looked messy hinting at a scene they must be filming at night. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "TikuWedsSheru nights." She further tagged the film's director Sai Kabir, cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and her production banner Manikarnika films in the story.

More BTS pictures from Tiku Weds Sheru sets

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut shared behind the scenes glimpses from the sets of her production debut Tiku Weds Sheru. On December 30, 2021, the actor shared some pictures from the film set as she was thrilled to tell her followers she was gifted a rare Newall camera by the family of legendary director Bimal Roy. Sharing some pictures of her operating the camera, she wrote, "This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji …

As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing… What a lovely day." "Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this," she added.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut