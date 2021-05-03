Kangana Ranaut Offers Backhand Praise For Mamata Banerjee On TMC's WB Elections Victory

The results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections have shown a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress over the BJP, and the TMC is all set to form a government for the third consecutive term after the party won with a thumping majority. Saluting the efforts of the party chief to win the elections, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and hailed Mamata Banerjee as ‘a wounded tigress’ for putting up a spectacular show. The actress even saluted Mamata for ‘bouncing back’ after receiving a rude shock in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kangana Ranaut on Mamata Banerjee's victory in assembly elections

The actor began her post while giving a sharp reply to one of the Twitter users who gave a timeline of Bengal history while stating how Mamata took ’14 years to build party’ while BJP achieved ‘3 to 77 seats in one shot.’ “This is the power of @narendramodi they arm-twisted BJP with Shaheen Baag protests /Delhi riots, international mafia built more pressure, they could not apply NRC and CAA before elections and it became impossible to filter the forceful infiltrations used as TMC vote bank,” tweeted Kangana. In another controversial thread, Kangana claimed how Mamata adopted means to win the elections including ‘threatening centre, not allowing Home Minister to land his chopper, to stop CAA (Citizen Amendment Act)/NRC (National Register of Citizens), killing BJP workers, openly gathered more refugees and gave them voter cards.’

This is the power of @narendramodi they arm twisted BJP with Shaheen Baag protests /Delhi riots, international mafia built more pressure,they could not apply NRC and CAA before elections and it became impossible to filter the forceful infiltrations used as TMC vote bank but 1/2 https://t.co/2A8GQBTYXL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 3, 2021

But one can’t deny after 2019 rude shock Mamta didi bounced back like a wounded tigress, threatened centre didn’t let HM land his chopper, stopped CAA/NRC, killed BJP workers did open gundai, and warned Modi come let’s do Khela, she openly gathered more refugees and gave (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 3, 2021

Kangana concluded her post and explained how several everybody desires to be a ‘dictator who could whip and take charge.’ Saluting Mamata for doing so, the actress wrote, “I salute Mamta did because if you want to be a villain then you must be Ravana not Gogo like Rahul Gandhi ... she deserves her victory, Salutations.”

...Them more voters card, truth is democracy is the biggest joke, everyone wants a dictator who could whip them and take charge and I salute Mamta did because if you want to be a villain then you must be Ravana not Gogo like Rahul Gandhi ... she deserves her victory, Salutations — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 3, 2021

After the TMC emerged victorious in the state assembly elections on May 2, Kangana quickly took to Twitter and came out in support of the BJP, and termed their performance as ‘remarkable’, citing their performance in the previous state elections. Kangana tweeted that from winning three seats in 2016, BJP showed an impressive jump of ‘2800 percent’ in their performance five years later. The actor also stated that the need of the hour was the CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), writing that ‘minority is majority in Bengal.

BJP Growth in Bengal : -



2001-0

2006-0

2011-0

2016-3

2021 - 80+



Above all the chief minister lost her own seat.

we may have expected miracles but it’s not less than that, the growth is phenomenal for BJP ...

We need to build from here and earn #Bengal #BengalElections2021 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

The West Bengal election results

Although Mamata Banerjee lost the high-intensity Nandigram battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 160 seats, and is leading in another 52. Meanwhile, BJP won 49 seats and leads additionally in 29. Accepting its defeat, the BJP said it has reached the milestone of becoming the opposition party in Bengal. “We got the responsibility of becoming the opposition party in the state and we will do everything to serve the people and help Mamata Didi to fight COVID-19 and all other work required to serve the public,” the BJP said in a press conference on the result day.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram/ PTI)