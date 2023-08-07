Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayer At Dhyanalinga Amid The Wait For Chandramukhi 2 First Single

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. On Sunday, the actress shared a teaser of the upcoming single Swagathaanjali. The song will mark her first collaboration with Academy Award-winning music composer MM KeeravaaniAfter teasing the fans with the first single, the actress visited the Isha Foundation and offered prayers in Dhyanalinga.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi starring Jyothika.

The film will release on September 19.

It also features Raghava Lawrence.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Coimbatore

The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her visit to Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Dressed in a traditional ensemble, the actress can be seen meditating at Dhyanalinga. There was no caption with the images as she choose to let the photos do the talking.

(Kangana Ranaut wore a pink saree accessorised with pearl jewellery | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2

On Saturday, August 5, the actress unveiled her first look from the film. In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a traditional ensemble. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and looked commanding.

(First look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi 2 | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The official Instagram page of Lycra Productions introduced the actress's character with these words, "The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi."

Chandramukhi 2 is helmed by P. Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. The Raghava Lawrence-led film also stars Vadivelu, Srushti Dange and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on September 19 in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.