Kangana Ranaut Offers Prayer At Dhyanalinga Amid The Wait For Chandramukhi 2 First Single

Kangana Ranaut offer prayers at shiv temple. (Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. On Sunday, the actress shared a teaser of the upcoming single Swagathaanjali. The song will mark her first collaboration with Academy Award-winning music composer MM KeeravaaniAfter teasing the fans with the first single, the actress visited the Isha Foundation and offered prayers in Dhyanalinga.
3 things you need to know
The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her visit to Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Dressed in a traditional ensemble, the actress can be seen meditating at Dhyanalinga. There was no caption with the images as she choose to let the photos do the talking.
(Kangana Ranaut wore a pink saree accessorised with pearl jewellery | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
On Saturday, August 5, the actress unveiled her first look from the film. In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a traditional ensemble. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and looked commanding.
(First look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi 2 | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
The official Instagram page of Lycra Productions introduced the actress's character with these words, "The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi."
Chandramukhi 2 is helmed by P. Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. The Raghava Lawrence-led film also stars Vadivelu, Srushti Dange and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on September 19 in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.