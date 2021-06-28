Kangana Ranaut On Deepika Kumari's Gold Medal Win: 'Has To Be From The Land Of Lord Rama'

Coming in as a proud moment for India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, ace archer Deepika Kumari won a gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Paris that concluded on June 27. Deepika powerful performance in the cutthroat competition, not just wowed people but even the celebrities could not hold their happiness of seeing the athlete bringing pride to the country. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and extended her congratulations to Deepika Kumar for her excellency in the game.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates archer Deepika Kumari

Kangana shared a post about Deepika Kumari while hailing her performance at the third stage of the Archery World Cup in Paris for a perfect build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in less than a month's time. While appreciating the efforts of the athlete, Kangana wrote, "Wow best archer in the world has to be from the land of Lord Rama. Congratulations Deepika Ji," along with the Indian flag and celebratory emoticons.

Apart from Kangana, several other celebrities including Anupam Kher, Aahana Kumra among others also congratulated Deepika Kumar for bringing so much pride and fame to the country. Deepika Kumari, world number three archer, beat Russia’s Elena Osipova in straight sets to capture a third title alongside the women’s and mixed team titles she won earlier in the day. Notably, Deepika Kumari will represent India as the lone female archer in Tokyo Olympics, joining a full men’s team as they strive to win the country’s first archery medal at the world’s biggest sporting event.

Deepika and Atanu made a strong comeback from 0-2 down to beat Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 in the mixed event final. The women’s team of Komolika Bari and Ankita Bhakat beat Mexico’s Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia, and Ana Vazquez for the gold medal. India topped the medals tally with 4, as World no 1 Korea and other heavyweights like China pulled out of the tournament ahead of the Olympics.

IMAGE: PTI/WORLDARCHERY/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.