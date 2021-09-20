Kangana Ranaut On Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar: 'Lone Warrier Facing Hyenas In Style'

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared in a Mumbai court on Monday for the hearing of writer/lyricist Javed Akhtar's defamation case against the Manikarnika star. The actor, who had sought an exemption in the last hearing due to health issues, appeared before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court today. Post the proceedings, the actor who is known for her outspoken mannerism, took to Instagram and penned a sharp reply in response to the case against her. Kangana. in her post stated that the blatant case against her, filed by Javed Akhtar, has been done under ‘Shiv Sena pressure'.

Apart from penning her befitting reply in regard to the proceedings, the actor also shared a series of pictures in a saree that seems to be clicked while the star was heading to the court for the hearing. Kangana in retaliation to the hearing wrote, “Remember those who can’t make you, they can’t break you either….Also when in these eyes of the storm ….. look it in the eye and …. POSE …. Today was the hearing of Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure….Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style…”. The pictures showed her posing in utmost style and confidence.

Kangana Ranaut pens sharp reply for court proceedings in Javed Akhtar's case

For the unversed, Kangana had failed to appear before the Andheri court at the last hearing citing ill-health and COVID-19 related symptoms. Thereafter, the court had granted an exception to her and had warned her that it will issue an arrest warrant against her if she is not present in future hearings. During the proceedings, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui claimed the actor’s lost ‘faith’ as a reason to file a transfer application in the case in the Andheri court. The Tanu Weds Manu star said that the court is trying to 'threaten her' with warrants and asked for the case to be reassigned to another court.

Kangana Ranaut files counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar

Apart from a transfer application, Kangana Ranaut has also filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar. In the application, she had raised charges related to invasion of rights, criminal intimidation, threat, extortion, and invasion of privacy. Javed Akhtar was also present at the hearing in the defamation case. Kangana’s lawyer even said that though he is present for every hearing and the actor also appeared before the court once before, then he asked what is the need to still call her? After accepting her applications, the Andheri court adjourned the matter till November 15. Her transfer application will be heard on October 1. In his defamation case filed in November, Javed Akhtar had accused Kangana of damaging his reputation with her statements in a media interview while linking him to a 'coterie' in Bollywood in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KanganaRanaut