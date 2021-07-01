Kangana Ranaut On Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Book: 'Can’t Wait To Read It'

After her passport issue was solved, actress Kangana Ranaut is set to leave for Budapest to resume shooting for Dhaakad. Just before she was about to leave her home for the airport, she received the book written by her dear friend and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kangana who is thrilled and excited to begin reading the book took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with the book.

Kangana Ranaut pens note for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Clad in a beautiful pink dress with matching heels and coat, the actress was seen sitting on the couch while posing with the book. “Just before leaving home for the airport received my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari’s book Mapping Love. Thought to myself what a timing. Can’t wait to read it … it’s releasing on 1st July for a preorder on 1st August. Go for it,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, Kangana had shared a picture on Instagram with her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai while expressing her happiness of beginning the shooting as she got a fresh passport. "Got my passport... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad (sic),” she captioned the post. On June 28, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) had informed Bombay High Court that they shall "expeditiously" decide on renewing the actress's passport once she made requisite corrections in her application for the key travel document. Thus, after which the Bombay High Court dismissed the plea filed by the actress and asked her to make necessary corrections to the application. The Passport Authority’s counsel had asked the actress to give in writing that ‘no criminal case’ was pending against her in any court, which she did.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ashwiny’s book was to launch on May 21st instead, but the filmmaker decided to push the launch of the book on to a later date, whilst the devastating second wave of COVID-19. 'Mapping Love' is a labor of love of Ashwiny, in which she has carefully threaded a story, which will hit the very core of the reader, much like her films like, Panga, Nil Battey Sannata.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/ASHWINYIYETTIWAR/Instagram

