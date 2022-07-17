Kangana Ranaut On Donning Director's Hat For 'Emergency'; 'My Instinct Will Pay Off'

Veteran actor Kangana Ranaut has been garnering immense praise for her first look as former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. The project's recently released teaser has taken audiences by storm, with the actor mentioning that the film will surely click with many. Apart from taking on the lead role, Kangana has also written and directed the film.

In a conversation with ANI, the National Award winner spoke about her second directorial stint after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, stating that audiences are now looking for "something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side." She also noted that the thunderous response to Emergency's teaser has proved that people were starving for such content.

Kangana Ranaut opens about donning director's hat for Emergency

"Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for," Kangana mentioned.

She further noted how audiences want to see young talent, new thought processes and fresh ideas instead of 'stale typical formula films'. Kangana added that her filmmaking instinct will 'pay off big time' on the big screen.

'It's been overwhelming': Kangana on receiving praises for film's teaser

"I just want to say, all my confidence in my vision and ambition comes from many extraordinarily brilliant people who are supporting and guiding me through this journey of Emergency," the actor mentioned. She also hailed her team and thanked them for putting in constant hard work.

"I truly have the best people around me, this is by far the greatest time of my life and it's because of my team that I am taking the leap of faith...Thanks to every member of team Emergency," she concluded.

Apart from Emergency, Kangana has the film Tejas, where she will be seen as an Indian Air-force Officer. She's also bankrolling Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku weds Sheru.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)