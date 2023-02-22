Kangana Ranaut On Javed Akhtar's Viral 26/11 Remarks In Pakistan: 'Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Mara'

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Pakistan. Akhtar participated in the Faiz Festival in Lahore where he did not mince words when saying that the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks were "roaming free" in Pakistan. Akhtar's comments have gone viral on social media and have been lauded by Indians.

Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter and reacted to a video in which Akhtar shared his views about terrorism in Lahore. She praised the veteran lyricist. Only only did Kangana admire Akhtar's poetry but also said, "Ghar mein ghuss ke maara," about his comments on terrorism in Pakistan.

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Javed Akhtar condemns Pakistan in Lahore

At the event in lahore, Javed Akhtar said, "They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So if there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani, you should not feel offended.” He was speaking at the 7th Faiz Festival in Lahore. During an interaction, Akhtar said that Pakistan couldn't blame Indians for being angry.

Meanwhile, video clips of Akhtar's interaction with the audience are being widely circulated on socila media. Fans are praising him for his open criticism of the neighbouring country. Many even compared it with 'surgical strikes'.