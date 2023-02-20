Kangana Ranaut On Uddhav Thackeray Losing Shiv Sena Symbol: 'Fruits Of Karma'

Kangana Ranaut interacted with her fans on Twitter on Monday during a #AskKangana session. In one of the interactions, a netizen asked how she felt after hearing about Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's defeat in his dispute with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over election symbol.

For the unversed, Eknath Shinde's group and the Uddhav Thackeray were in a conflict about the ownership of the 'bow and arrow' election symbol. After the feud was taken to the Election Commission, they came to the conclusion that the party symbol would be retained by Shinde.

When a netizen asked Kangana about this, the actress wrote, "One must never feel vindicated to see other’s doom, lowly, pathetic people feel that way, i am not that kind of a person, I just see them reaping the fruits of their karma… I tend to observe and contemplate a lot keeping my own emotions aside."

About Kangana Ranaut-Uddhav Thackeray's conflict

This is not the first time that the Manikarnika actress has targeted former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier, she had replied to a netizen's tweet with, "Even Indra, the king of the gods, falls from heaven after committing a crime, then he is only a leader. When he unjustly demolished my house, I knew then that this too would soon fall. Devas can rise again by doing good deeds, but men who insult women can never rise again, now he will never rise again."

Kangana and Uddhav have been at odds with each other for a very long time. The Queen actress has been open in her criticising for Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena spokesperson, and the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

In July 2020, after Kangana tweeted and compared the political turmoil in Maharashtra with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raut condemned her statement in the media. Post this incident, Kangana's office was demolished by the BMC and she blamed this on Shiv Sena leaders.