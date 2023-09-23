Kangana Ranaut Open To Working With Prabhas Again? Chandramukhi 2 Actor Says 'if Today...'

Kangana Ranaut is counting days for the release of her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. In a promotional event for the film held in Hyderabad, the actress opened up on the possibility of her starring opposite Prabhas in Ek Niranjan 2 - if it were to be ever made. Not just this, Ranaut recalled fond memories of the actor from their time shooting together.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is slated for a theatrical release on September 28 in multiple languages including Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas starred together in the Telugu film Ek Niranjan, which released in 2009.

While Prabhas has big banner releases Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD lined up, Kangana will be seen in Emergency and Tejas next.

Kangana Ranaut recalls fond memories with Prabhas from Ek Niranjan shoot

At a recent promotional event of Chandramukhi 2 held in Hyderabad, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she would be open to working with Prabhas once again if an Ek Niranjan 2 was made. Not only did the actress reply in the affirmative she also opened up about the lovely times she spent with the Saaho star. Ranaut expressed happiness about Prabhas' success as a pan-India star followed by an extensive appreciation of how good a host he was to her and the whole film team.

(Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas in a promotional poster for Ek Niranjan | Image: Prime Video)



She said, "Of course I would love to, I've been so happy for his success and how he has been just so incredibly successful as a pan-India star. We were both just so young when we did that film, and I remember that he's such a great host. He treated me, us with amazing food at his farmhouse and he is very kind...and we used to tease each other a lot as well, if today I get to work (with him), I would love to meet him as well! I think it's been a decade or something like that, I think it will be refreshing to see him grow as a person, as an actor and I wish him all the best."

Will Chandramukhi 2 release in Hindi?

In a previous media interaction, Kangana said she was unsure about Chandramukhi 2 releasing in Hindi. However, the actress has now posted a clarification on her X handle as per which the film will be made available in 'all languages'. She also shared the official trailer of the film in Hindi.