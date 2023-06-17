Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Marriage Plan; Says ‘at The Right Time It Will….

Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the realm of production for the first time with her latest project, Tiku Weds Sheru. As the release date of the film approaches on June 23, the actress has been actively engaged in promotional activities. During a recent interview, Kangana, shared her thoughts on the topic of marriage.

Tiku Weds Sheru was shot extensively in Bhopal

The film stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role.

The movie will stream on an OTT platform from June 23.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her marriage plans

Known for her candidness, Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from discussing both her professional and personal life. In a recent interview with ANI, when questioned about her marriage plans, Kangana responded with a simple yet thought-provoking statement, saying, "There is a time for everything."

In addition to expressing her desire to get married and start her own family, Kangana Ranaut emphasized that the timing of such a significant life event is crucial. She stated that when the right time arrives, it will naturally happen. At 36 years old, Kangana has an intriguing lineup of projects lined up for this year, making her professional journey all the more captivating.

Kangana Ranaut takes the producer seat for Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role. The film narrates the tale of an unlikely couple who come together to make a life in the city of dreams- Mumbai. Sheru, played by Nawaz is a junior financier in the film industry while Tiku, played by Avneet, is a bubbly girl who marries young to move to Mumbai in order to become an actress.

The film will show the ups and downs of such an unconventional marriage. The trailer of the film was released on June 12 and the cast has been doing promotions for the same since then. Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films has bankrolled the project while Sai Kabir has helmed it.