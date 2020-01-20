Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Marriage, Having Kids And Starting A Family

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a mother to a school-going boy. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Kangana Ranaut was seen opening up about her views on marriage, having kids and starting a family.

Kangana Ranaut said that she is in a phase where she is just beginning to enjoy her life and if someone can add to her happiness, she is fine with that too. However, as a woman, she is expected to ensure that he is emotionally stable, enhance his spiritual growth, bring him financial windfalls and take on the responsibility of a home, children and family. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is not ready for that yet.

At the moment, she has no time for people who come with any kind of baggage. Kangana Ranaut further confessed about being happy with what she has right now which includes a blooming career, new production company and many more. Kangana Ranaut also added that that world is respectful and there is a lot to do and give.

She wants to be a little self-centred and enjoy what she has earned so far. She doesn’t have the time and energy to invest in another family. Kangana also shared her real-life story saying today, fortunately, she has got her family’s back. However, Kangana knows that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. According to Kangana, if she wasn’t in the film industry, she might have lost both family and her dream.

About the movie Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020

