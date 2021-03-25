Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Reaction Video Made After Mumbai Office Demolition

Kangana Ranaut, who bagged two National Awards this year, also went on to surprise her fans recently by releasing the trailer of her upcoming political drama, Thalaivi. During the trailer launch event, the actor addressed the video she made against Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when her Mumbai office was demolished.

Kangana Ranaut talks about her reaction video

As per ANI, Kangana Ranaut talked about the reaction video that she uploaded after her Mumbai office was demolished by BMC. During the trailer launch, she said, "A lot of things that were happening to me, felt like they were coming from reel to real life and some of them were not even desirable. But I truly believe that you can pick up history and see that whoever insults a woman, their downfall comes for sure."

She further talked about Ramayana and Mahabharta and said, "History is witness. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi and though I am not anywhere close to those devis, I am a woman and I spoke for my own integrity. I did not harm anyone; I only protected my integrity as a woman and then I was insulted. So, for me what I recorded as the video message, I really truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is for sure guaranteed."

Earlier, in his Dussehra speech, Uddhav Thackeray had said that people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and then insult it by calling it Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. To this, Kangana responded by saying the Chief Minister is a petty person. She also talked about the state and its beauty. She mentioned that the state is called Dev Bhumi and has the maximum number of temples.

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office demolition

Last year, when Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai 'a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir', the BMC went on to demolish her Mumbai office. During the time, the actor was in her hometown and on the same day she flew back and recorded the message where she addressed the Maharashtra government.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the political drama Thalaivi where she will play the role of politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa. The 3-minute trailer showcases the journey of the actor-politician and how she rose to fame. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's IG