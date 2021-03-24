Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Why She Gets Into Arguments; Watch

Kangana Ranaut is known to be quite bold and outspoken in nature, having raised her voice on several major issues pertaining to the film industry. She has found herself in the middle of controversies several times in her career that seems to have created a tough image about her personality. The actor was recently asked during a press conference about how she gives sharp responses to anyone who tries to pick a fight with her. Kangana responded to this question by explaining in detail about the reasons behind the fallout of such events.

Kangana Ranaut on why she gets into arguments

A video of the recent press conference has gone viral on social media, where Kangana was asked a question about the many arguments that she has got into in the past. The rhetorical question aimed at Kangana made everyone present laugh, including the actor herself. She began by saying that a lot of what she says is intended to be “light-hearted”, but her words are often taken quite seriously by some people. She then said that because of their serious nature, one thing often gets “rolled into another”, which ends up in escalation of fights.

On the other hand, she also said that she does not find any problem in meeting and interacting with the people who have criticised her and who she has criticised in turn, to express herself. Kangana then expressed that she gets “extreme reactions” at times from some people, but said that she believes that if a person does not have any “personal agenda”, they will always “win”. Her brief response to this question invoked several reactions from the netizens, who praised her for her straightforward response.

Kangana Ranaut has worked in a list of hit films, that have earned her a lot of success and credibility as an actor. Some of these films include Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and many others. She has won a National Award quite recently for her roles in Panga and Manikarnika. Apart from Thalaivi, the actor will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.

