Kangana Ranaut Over The Moon As Anupam Kher Brings Her 'favourite Food' On 'Emergency' Set

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Emergency, in which she will step into the shoes of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor recently shared a teaser from the upcoming film and left fans in awe of her transformation. She has now taken to her social media account to share a clip as actor Anupam Kher arrived on the sets of her film with her 'favourite food', leaving her overjoyed.

Anupam Kher visits Kangana Ranaut on Emergency sets

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and shared a video on her story, featuring Anupam Kher. In the clip, she mentioned she got a 'prize' on set as the actor arrived with her 'favourite food'. She thanked him and looked forward to having a 'delicious day'. Anupam Kher was also seen in the video, as he listed the food items he brought along with him including kaadi chawal, sookhe aloo and much more. Kangana Ranaut called Kher her 'favourite actor' and mentioned 'life is set' as she said, "Today on set, I have received a prize. Anupam Ji has brought my favourite food. It is going to be a delicious day, thank you."

Have a look at glimpses from the video here

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency teaser

The actor recently shared the teaser for her upcoming film and surprised fans with her first look as Indira Gandhi. In the clip, she was seen receiving a call from the US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who asked if the American President Richard Nixon could call her ‘Ma’am’ instead of sir. She then went on to tell her sectary to inform the President that everyone refers to her as ‘Sir.’

The clip received heaps of praise from many, including The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher, who took to his Instagram account to hail the actor. He mentioned that she had done an 'exceptional and brilliant' job in the teaser and loved the 'outstanding teaser'. He wrote, "Dear @kanganaranaut! What an outstanding teaser of #Emergency! You are really exceptional and brilliant! मेरे दादा जी कहते थे, “बहते हुए दरिया को कोई नहीं रोक सकता!” जय हो!" (My grandfather used to say, "No one can stop the flowing river! Jai Ho!)"

