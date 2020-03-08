Kangana Ranaut's Pastel Outfits Will Help You Up Your Style Game

Kangana Ranaut has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. The Panga actor is also among the most influential celebrities of India and was recently awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to the industry. The actor is not only popular for her roles but also for her incredible sense of style and her sharp looks. Kangana has also rocked pastel coloured outfits and has set the trend for a minimal yet classy look. Let’s take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pastel outfits from Instagram.

This post is from the promotion of her film Panga. The actor is wearing a pink coloured pastel outfit. Kangana looks sharp in this look.

The actor is rocking ethnic jhumkas in this post. Her dreamy outfit also compliments her sharp features. Kangna Ranaut does not even need to try, she just serves her best looks with every click.

In this look, the actor is all geared up in a saree for The Kapil Sharma Show. The saree is from Raw Mango. Kangana’s style has made her step into the league of influential actors.

This is also among one of Kangana's great looks. The actor is wearing a purple coloured shear saree. This promotional look was for the launch of the Title track for the movie Panga.

Kangana looks delightful in this yellow pastel jumpsuit. She styled it right with her natural curls, minimal makeup and matching heels.

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

