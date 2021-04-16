Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Charlie Chaplin On 132nd Birth Anniversary, Shares Pics

Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Twitter handle to pay tribute to the comedy legend, Charlie Chaplin, on his 132nd birth anniversary. The actor shared a few black-and-white pictures and described him as 'one of the most dynamic artists ever.'

Kangana wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist, an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer, a highly skilled editor, and par excellence screenwriter n composer, Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin." Ranvir Shorey too dropped a comment on Kangana's post wishing the legend.

Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker, who managed to achieve tons of affection and praises in 75 years of his career. He was born in London in 1889 and is still known worldwide for his signature style of silent comedy. Chaplin is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant comics, as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema.

Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplinâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Tv9Do5aOdu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

The greatest. Happy Birthday! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 16, 2021

132 years ago today, CHARLIE CHAPLIN was born in London. One of the biggest icons in all of cinema, his speech in THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) is one of the greatest on film. pic.twitter.com/OhdKUjZFNh — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.

(With ANI inputs)