Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On Birth Anniversary With Memorable Quote

Tributes poured in for Swami Vivekananda as the world marked his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Among those who hailed the philosopher-spiritual guru was Kangana Ranaut.

The actor penned an appreciation post for the legend with a mention of his famous speech in the United States of America about India and Hinduism. Kangana termed Swami Vivekananda as a 'respected guru' and extended her respects from the bottom of her heart.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda with heartfelt note

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a black-and-white photo of Swami Vivekananda. She shared an excerpt of his speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893. She mentioned the part where he said that he was proud to belong to a religion that taught the world about tolerance and universal acceptance and that they believed that all religions in the world were true.

The National Award-winner used hashtags like 'Swami Vivekananda Jayanti' along with her message. The day is also being marked as 'National Youth Day' and Kangana also used it as a part of her tribute.

Among the other celebrities to express their admiration for Swami Vivekananda was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi termed him as 'great' and highlighted his contribution and efforts for 'national regeneration.'

He added that Swami Vivekananda had motivated numerous youngsters towards 'nation-building.' The Prime Minister urged all to 'fulfil the dreams he had for the nation.'

I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022

The leader also kicked off the National Youth Festival through a virtual conference.

Ajay Devgn marks National Youth Day

Among the others to mark National Youth Day was Ajay Devgn. The actor penned a note to his 20-year-old self, recalling how he was making his 'mark as an actor.'

He informed his younger avatar that he would face numerous rejections in his life and that there would be more failures than successes. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star said people's criticism and questions will be hard, making one doubt himself. He urged the 20-year-old Ajay Devgn to not stop, but keep pushing the boundaries, and not let the world's expectations turn into his inhibitions.

He also quipped over his dancing skills, that it would help him in the long run.