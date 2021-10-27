Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming film Tejas. For the film's shoot, the actor recently jetted off to Andaman. As she arrived in the Union territory, she paid her visit to the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, aka Veer Savarkar, was imprisoned.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a series of photos from her visit to the Kaala Paani Jail. In the photos, the Thalaivi actor was seen sitting by Veer Saravrkar's photo as she paid her respect to the legendary freedom fighter. In the caption, she mentioned she was shaken to see the jail and wrote, "Today on arriving in Andaman island I visited Veer Savarkar's Cell at Kala Pani, Cellular Jail, Port Blair… I was shaken to the core …" The Queen actor further thought about Veer Savarkar's bravery and strength to fight for the country. She wrote, "when inhumanity was at its peak even humanity rose to its peak in the form of Savarkar ji and looked it in the eye, faced every cruelty with resistance and determination…"

Kangana Ranaut meditates in Veer Savarkar's cell

Seeing the thick wall of the jail which opened up to nowhere, Kangana thought about the freedom struggle and the bravery of Veer Savarkar due to which he was kept in such a place. She wrote, "How scared they must have been of him not only they kept him in Kala Paani in those days it must be impossible to escape from this tiny island in the middle of the sea yet they put chains on him built a thick-walled jail and locked him up in a tiny hole, imagine the fear as if he can fly on thin air across the never-ending sea, what cowards… !!" Kangana shared she meditated in Savarkar Ji's cell and paid her deepest respects. She penned, "This cell is the truth of Aazadi not what they teach us in our textbooks….I meditated in the cell paid my gratitude and deepest respect to Veer Savarkar ji…"

Kangana Ranaut won 4th National Award

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently received the National Film Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika. She was last seen in the film Thalaivii. The Tanu Weds Manu actor is now gearing up for the release of her film Dhaakad. She also has Tejas, Manikarnika 2 and The Incarnation Sita in her pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut