Kangana Ranaut Pens A Cryptic Note For Her 'Bollywood Friends' On Diwali: Read

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her ace acting skills and direction but also for being extremely straightforward regarding her views. The actor never shies away from speaking her heart out. As there are around two months left in 2022, the Thalaivii actor recently made a confession in reference to her Bollywood friends.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently shared a cryptic post from Twitter. The post read, "To anybody I hurt this year you deserve it." The actor seemingly could relate to the post as she also expressed similar views in the caption. She wrote, "Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my bollywood friends."

Kangana Ranaut's Diwali celebration

Kangana Ranaut was prepping for Diwali 2022 for the past few days. The actor had her home temple renovated ahead of Diwali and also decorated her house with garlands of flowers. Taking to her IG stories, the actor shared a small video of her doing pooja in her home temple. The actor's home temple was decked with plants, flowers and diyas. Take a look at her beautiful Diwali celebration.

The Queen actor was recently seen arriving at Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai residence for the latter's Diwali bash. Kangana wore a beautiful green lehenga and a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker and left her hair open.

Kangana is busy shooting for her upcoming political drama Emergency, in which she will step into the shoes of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The actor will also helm the movie which also stars Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and more.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut