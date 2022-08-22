Kangana Ranaut Pens A Lengthy Note Slamming Filmfare Awards; 'I Have Decided To Sue...'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Kangana is not just known for her impeccable craft but she also manages to garner all the attention for her sharp and blunt statements. She is one such actor who never minces her words.

While Kangana is often seen sharing her views on several topics, the Queen actor has taken over the internet with yet another statement. Kangana recently headed to her social media handle and took a dig at Filmfare awards. In the statement released by the actor, she revealed that she is planning to sue the leading magazine brand for nominating and inviting her to their award show.

Kangana slams Filmfare awards

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note slamming Filmfare Awards. In her statement, the actor revealed that she has been getting many calls from the organisers for attending their award function as they want to give her an award for Thalaivii. However, she believes that it's 'beneath her dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices' and thus she is heading to court to sue Filmfare. The statement read:

"I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks."

Filmfare reacts to Kangana's remarks

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's remarks, Filmfare's official Instagram handle shared a long note giving clarification on the accusations. In their statement, the association called the actor’s accusations 'false'. A part of the statement read, "As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation."

Moreover, they also shared an excerpt from their actual invite message that read, "Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards."The statement further stated, "At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made."

However, Kangana also reacted to the magazine's statement and wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrawn my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against the corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”

Image: ANI