Kangana Ranaut Pens Empowering Note For Women On Her Birthday, Says 'it's Beautiful At 34'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is enjoying a winning spree currently after receiving her 4th National Award as Best Actress for her iconic films turned 34 on March 23. The actress who bagged National Awards for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, took to Twitter and penned a note while expressing pride over her choices regarding her career and how she looks at her life even in her mid 30's. Kangana in her post mentioned certain pre-conceived notions of the people regarding young teenage girls and mature women.

Kangana Ranaut's empowering message on turning 34

According to the actress, people consider that women have a particular shelf life and the world only values girls who are young and charming. Kangana says that people generally have this perception that "a mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname." Apart from this, the Tanu Weds Manu actress looked back at her struggling days when she left her house to make a name and fame in the entertainment fraternity and confessed that people "said many things that made her anxious, what will happen to her, where will she go."

But now after turning 34 today, the actress sarcastically commented on those remarks and shunned the mindset of the people by writing, "Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a superhuman loaded with exceptional experience about skills(cont)"

Accepting her beauty and flaws at 34, Kangana openly expressed her emotions about enhancing her character and strength and making it a beautiful aspect of her life. At last, she concluded the post by sending out a message to all the women in their mid 30's by giving them confidence about their gorgeous looks. " It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth," she tweeted.

I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth â¤ï¸ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

This year, Kangana's birthday turned eventful after she won her 4th National Award for her craft on March 22. She was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards. Elated to receive such an honour, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and recorded a video and thanked the entire cast and crew of both films.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)