Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt B'day Wish For 'Dhaakad' Producer Sohail Maklai, Shares Pics

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on Wednesday and extended her wishes to the producer of her upcoming film Dhaakad, Sohail Maklai on the occasion of his birthday. She shared two pictures on her Instagram story as she celebrated the producer's birthday with him and the rest of the Dhaakad team. The upcoming film will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and will hit the big screens in May 2022.

Kangana Ranaut extends birthday wishes to Dhaakad producer Sohail Maklai

The Bollywood actor wished Maklai a happy birthday as she planted a kiss on his cheek and he was all smiles for the camera. The second picture saw the actor wrap her arms around the producer as she penned down how 'lovely' it was to catch up with him. She wrote, "Was lovely to catch up with #dhaakad team last night." Ranaut was seen in an elegant black and white outfit, and the Dhaakad producer donned a simple black t-shirt and wore a matching cap.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut' story with the Dhaakad producer here

Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller Dhaakad

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Dhaakad postponed the release of the film to March 2022 as they were 'steering away' from box office competition with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Ranaut introduced her character to fans online as 'fierce, feisty and fearless'. She wrote, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire 🔥. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad"

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

The actor will soon put on her producer's cap for Tiku Weds Sheru, which will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur take on the lead roles. Ranaut often shares glimpses from behind the scenes of the sets and lets fans in on the project's progress. She will also soon be seen in Tejas, in which she will step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill. The actor recently wrapped up her shoot for the film, which will release on October 5, 2022.

