Kangana Ranaut Pens Note For 'Thalaivi' Director Vijay, Says 'I Have A Confession To Make'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is eagerly looking forward to the release of her upcoming political drama Thalaivi, took to Twitter and penned a post for her director A.L Vijay after completing the first half dubbing of the film. Before commencing the second dubbing session, the actress poured in her heart for the director while praising his talent. Along with the lengthy emotional post, Kangana even shared some BTS stills from the film where she can be seen completely engrossed while taking instructions from Vijay.

Kangana Ranaut praises director AL Vijay

In the appreciation post, Kangana mentioned some of the qualities of the director like “no to tea, coffee, wine, nonveg, parties” that impressed her and brought her more close to the director and his vision. She also mentioned that she was shocked to see a person with “no hint of anger, despair” while talking to the people on set. “Dear Vijay sir, as the first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, the only second-half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont).”

In the second post, she hailed the director for his vision in films and wrote, “First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea, coffee, wine, nonveg, parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far, you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs (cont).”

At last, the Manikarnika actress confessed that she will miss the director and 4even called him a “devta” for his iconic work. “I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours kangana.”

First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021



The film Thalaivi will show the actress stepping into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The movie is expected to hit the screens on April 23. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana is currently shooting for her next film Tejas in Delhi where she will be seen playing an Indian airforce pilot.