Kangana Ranaut: People Supporting Violence Over CAA Are Answerable For Their Actions

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday expressed her views on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Networks, Kangana said that the people in India have the democratic right to speak their mind but one should never cross their limits.

Kangana also congratulated the government on the implementation of CAA and NRC. She has been gearing up for upcoming release Panga that will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Talking to Republic TV, Kangana said, "People have the right to speak their mind in our country. It is their democratic right. But if while performing our democratic right we create a mess, violate the law, or destroy public properties like buses and camera then it is wrong. One can express their views but there should be a limit and no one should cross that limit. I do not think anybody in the industry has done that so far. The violence happening in the country is condemned by us -- the entire industry has condemned it. The people who have supported such violence over the issue are answerable for their actions. Because they need to come clean on that and no types of violence should be tolerated."

READ | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dismisses Rumours Of Conflicts With Kangana Ranaut On 'Panga' Sets

"I think CAA and NRC is an incredible move. The way empathy is shown towards the minority, it is a good example of Humanity. Our government has just fulfilled its promise made to us. Nothing is done out of the blue. Their manifesto has this main claim about issues such as Article 370, NRC, etc. the country is eagerly waiting for it. Whoever has done this job must be appreciated. I really want to congratulate the government to pull it through amid the ongoing protests," she added.

READ | Kangana Ranaut's Latest Suit Is All About Why To Not Take 'Panga' With Her

About the movie Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes by the national player. The film also portrays importance of love and family support for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020.

READ | Here's What Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Kabaddi-based Film 'Panga' Is About

READ | Richa Chadha Says Kangana Ranaut And She Never Talked Politics On 'Panga' Set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.